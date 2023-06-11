Bokf Na Has $757,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $72.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHI. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Articles

