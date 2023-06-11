Bokf Na Has $852,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,567,000 after purchasing an additional 784,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,483,000 after purchasing an additional 360,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,716 shares of company stock worth $596,550 and sold 34,000 shares worth $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.3 %

KDP stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.