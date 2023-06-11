Bokf Na Has $869,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bokf Na grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $64.57 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

