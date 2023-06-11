Bokf Na Has $889,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Datadog were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,450,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Datadog by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Datadog by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after buying an additional 965,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -354.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 695,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,761,526 over the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.55.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

