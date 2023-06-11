Bokf Na Has $906,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

MAN opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.