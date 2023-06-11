Bokf Na Has $925,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in EQT were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

