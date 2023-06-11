Bokf Na Has $935,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after buying an additional 78,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

