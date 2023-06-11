Bokf Na Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.08) to GBX 2,510 ($31.20) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.57) to GBX 2,550 ($31.70) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,900 ($36.05) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,098.86.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

In other BHP Group news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

