Bokf Na Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Gentex were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Gentex by 3,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentex Trading Up 1.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.61 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.