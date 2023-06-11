Bokf Na Has $982,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

