Bokf Na Has $982,000 Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bokf Na boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

