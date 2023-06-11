Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after buying an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,892,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,445,000 after purchasing an additional 803,925 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,950,000 after purchasing an additional 827,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 168,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.