Bokf Na Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.83 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

