Bokf Na Lowers Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,859 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,625,000 after buying an additional 1,030,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,070,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after buying an additional 176,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,760,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,542,000 after buying an additional 1,520,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTEB stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

