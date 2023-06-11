Bokf Na Lowers Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SAP were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.4 %

SAP stock opened at $132.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $137.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.12.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.