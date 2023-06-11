Bokf Na Makes New $852,000 Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vontier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.