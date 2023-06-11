Bokf Na Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVLU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after purchasing an additional 852,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,905,000 after acquiring an additional 106,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12,080.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,346,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,871,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,531,000 after purchasing an additional 227,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 512,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVLU stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.