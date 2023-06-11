Bokf Na Purchases 15,967 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Leslie’s by 744.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 293,143 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Leslie’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after acquiring an additional 232,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,746 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $18.34.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

