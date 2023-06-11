Bokf Na Purchases 3,031 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after buying an additional 631,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after purchasing an additional 657,742 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,775,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,702,000 after buying an additional 126,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 639,223 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

