Bokf Na Purchases 5,216 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bokf Na increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $34.80 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.