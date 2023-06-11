Bokf Na Raises Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 312.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in V.F. were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

