Bokf Na Reduces Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,386 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 39.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RYN opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.55%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2022, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

