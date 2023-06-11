Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
