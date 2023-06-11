Bokf Na Sells 299 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in National Beverage by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 30.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $268.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

