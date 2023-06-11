Bokf Na Sells 6,844 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AECOM were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 26.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

