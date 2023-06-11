Bokf Na Sells 8,108 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Unilever were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

