Bokf Na Sells 895 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Trex were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 27,936.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 815,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Trex by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Trex by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 646,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 518,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Trex Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $57.81 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile



Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

