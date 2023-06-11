Bokf Na Trims Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,211 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in DocuSign by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916,731 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

DocuSign Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -162.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

