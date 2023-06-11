Bokf Na Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hologic were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.