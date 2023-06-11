Bokf Na Trims Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

