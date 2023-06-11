Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,861,000 after buying an additional 1,045,576 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,033,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,530,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 403,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $103.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.