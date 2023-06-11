Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,982 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $110,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $326.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $338.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.74.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.