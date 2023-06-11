Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.3 %

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Shares of BRO stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.