Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Bunge by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Bunge by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 33,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Bunge Stock Up 2.7 %

BG opened at $93.62 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

