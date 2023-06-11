Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CCTSU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

