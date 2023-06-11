California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $18,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 121.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,487,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in California Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,923,000 after acquiring an additional 182,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CRC opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

