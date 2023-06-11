Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $887,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.7 %

CAH opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $87.13.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

