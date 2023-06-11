Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Shares of CSL opened at $232.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.12 and its 200-day moving average is $234.34.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

