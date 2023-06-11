Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.7 %

CARR stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

