Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $151.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.