Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Reduced by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,282 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

