CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,955 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 0.4 %

MOS stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.