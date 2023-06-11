CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,246 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in STERIS by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in STERIS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE STE opened at $206.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.67. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $227.36. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 175.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

See Also

