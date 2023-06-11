CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 352 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

RE opened at $344.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

