CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,788 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Barclays dropped their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

NYSE VTR opened at $45.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

