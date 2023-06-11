CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,829 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH opened at $34.29 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

