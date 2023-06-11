CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,078,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.42.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

