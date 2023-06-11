CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $118.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

