CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,514 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $17,251,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,685,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.