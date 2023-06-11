CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 331.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,232 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 940.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 38,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 642.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 609.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.